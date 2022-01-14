BHSU Track & Field back in action

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s indoor track and field teams return to action Saturday with the Myrle Hanson Open at the Donald E. Young Center field house, in Spearfish.
This marks the Yellow Jackets’ first meet since the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open that ended Dec. 4.
Black Hills State head track and field coachcoach Seth Mischke said Saturday’s meet will provide a chance for athletes to see where they are after thr lengthy holiday break.
“That’s kind of what the first meet is always about, regardless,” Mischke said. “It’s not like we’re challenging for anything other than that.”
Saturday’s field events start at 11 a.m. with the weight throw and shot put.
Long jump and triple jump competition begin at noon, with high jump and pole vault slated for 1 p.m.
Running events are set to begin at 1 p.m. with the mile run.
Other college events are the 60-meter hurdles preliminaries, 60 dash preliminaries, 400 -meter dash, 60-meter hurdles final, 60-meters dash final, 800-meter run, 200-meter run, 3,000-meter run, and 4x400-meter relay.
Four high school running events are also slated.
They are the 1,600-meter run, 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash, and 200-meter dash.
“We’ve really just slowly pieced the week together with light, limited workouts,” Mischke said.
He added mental preparation is also part of the equation.
“For the most part, it seems like a lot of kids got some stuff done over break as far as workouts go,” Mischke said. “They’re anxious to kind of get back into a track and field rhythm.”
