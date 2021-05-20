BHSU track and field team has eight named All-RMAC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eight Black Hills State University track and field athletes earned All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) honors Wednesday afternoon.
Whitney Scott and Kyla Sawvell received first-team honors in the women’s division. Breanne Fuller, Ruby Lindquist, Hannah Hendrick, and Maddi Fidler were among the second-team honorees in the women’s division.
Two Yellow Jacket men earned all-conference honors. They were Sully Mack (first team) and Keith Osowski (second team).
Whitney Scott
The pole vaulter placed third in this event at conference with an outdoor season-high jump of 12 feet 3.25 inches.
Kyla Sawvell
At conference, Sawvell placed first in the hammer throw with a career-best throw of 191 feet 8 inches, and the shot put with a throw of 48-8.25. She placed second in discus with a career-best throw of 150-4.
Breanne Fuller
Fuller placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at conference in a career-best time of 11.98 seconds. She also finished eighth in the 200 dash (25.54 seconds) and third with the 4x100 relay team (47.67 seconds).
Ruby Lindquist
Lindquist broke the school record in the 1500-meter run at last weekend’s Maverick Classic in a time of 4 minutes 34.29 seconds. At conference, she finished fifth in this event in 4:44.23.
Hannah Hendrick
Hendrick placed fourth in the pole vault at the conference meet (11 feet 7.25 inches). She also placed first in the event at last weekend’s Dickinson State Last Chance at 12-3.50.
Maddi Fidler
Fidler threw a career-best 163 feet 11 inches in the hammer throw to place fifth. In the week prior, she threw a career-best 100-6 in the javelin, placing third in the event at the Mines Pre-Conference Invite.
Sully Mack
At the RMAC Championships, Mack placed second in the javelin at 184 feet 10 inches. The week prior at the Mines Pre-Conference Invite, he threw career-bests in the discus placing third (155-6) and in the hammer throw placing third (158-3).
Keith Osowski
Osowski placed sixth in the 1500-meter run at conference in 3 minutes 58.62 seconds. He ran a career-best in the event in prelims in 3:50.86. The week before, he ran a career-best 9:12.19 to place second in the 3000 steeplechase.
