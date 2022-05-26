BHSU track and field sends three athletes to nationals

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University track and field team had four individual events selected to compete at nationals March 26 - 28 in Allendale, Mich.
Kyla Sawvell in the shot put and hammer throw, Keith Osowski in the steeplechase, and Ruby Lindquist in the steeplechase.
All three athletes are set to compete today, as Sawvell is set to start things off for the Yellow Jackets in the hammer throw at 1:30 p.m. Next Osowski will take the track to compete in the men’s steeplechase prelims at 4:40 p.m. before Lindquist takes the track in the women’s steeplechase prelims at 5:10 p.m.
Friday Lindquist and Osowski may have the opportunity to compete in the steeplechase finals depending on their finish in Thursday’s prelims.
If Osowski qualifies Thursday, he will compete again Friday evening at 5:15 p.m., and Lindquist would run at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Kyla Sawvell will close out competition for the Yellow Jackets competing in the shot put at 9:15 a.m.
Sawvell is currently ranked in the top ten of both of her events as she holds seventh in the hammer throw and eighth in the shot put. Osowski is also ranked in the top ten for the steeplechase as he currently sits in the seventh spot as well.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.