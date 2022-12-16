BHSU track and field predicted to finish 8th in RMAC

Black Hills State University indoor track and field teams are pegged for an eighth-place finish in this season’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings. The conference meet is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Alamosa, Colo. Pioneer file photo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -— The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has released their predicted order of finish for the RMAC 2022 indoor track and field season, with Black Hills State’s men’s predicted to finish eighth, while the BHSU women were predicted to finish seventh.
The Yellow Jackets earned their spots based on their showigng at the 2021-2022 Indoor RMAC Championships.
Both squads competed on Dec. 3 at the Yellow Jacket Open in Spearfish, with both teams placing third at the meet.
“It was a good opportunity for them to kind of show up, have some fun, put their skills on show for a little bit,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Austin Billings said.
Black Hills State returns to the track on Jan. 14 with the Myrle Hanson Open.
Billings discussed the focal points for future practice sessions, saying workouts on campus will still be hard.
“It was imperative that we treated this meet as a highlight, but this was not something we were going to peak for,” Billings said. “It’s really important for us that we keep that mentality going through the break.”
Billings cited the importance of athletes continuing to work hard during the break so they return to school at the desired levels.
In the RMAC’s Poll top three for the men, UC-Colorado Springs nabbed the top spot with 119 points, and garnered nine first-place votes, while the Colorado School of Mines secured second with 102 points and a single first-place vote. Capping off the top three was Colorado Mesa with 85 points, and one first-place vote.
On the women’s side, UC-Colorado Springs and Colorado Mines claimed the top two spots respectively, with the Mountain Lions raking in 143 points and 12 first-place votes, while the Orediggers claimed 119 points.
In a tie for third were Adams State and Colorado Mesa, both received 117 points on the poll ,with the Grizzlies receiving a first-place vote.
This season’s RMAC Indoor Championship meet will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 in Alamosa, Colo.
The Division II championships will be located in Virginia Beach, Va on Friday, March 10. The Yellow Jackets will kick off the outdoor portion of the season as they host the Yellow Jacket Open and Multi on Friday, March 24, 2023.
2022-23 RMAC men’s indoor track & field predicted order of finish poll, with first-place votes in parentheses
1. University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (9), 119 points
2. Colorado School of Mines (1), 102 points
3. Colorado Mesa (1), 101 points
4. Adams State (1), 85 points
5. Western Colorado, 80 points
6. Colorado State University of Pueblo, 76 points
7. Chadron State, 65 points
8. Black Hills State, 45 points
9. Metropolitan State University of Denver, 40 points
10. Colorado Christian, 34 points
11. South Dakota Mines, 25 points
12. Westminster, 20 points
2022-23 RMAC wpmen’sindoor track & field predicted order of finish poll, with first-place votes in parentheses
1. University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (12) 143 points
2. Colorado School of Mines, 119 points
T3. Adams State (1), 117 points
T3. Colorado Mesa, 117 points
5. Western Colorado, 105 points
6. Colorado State University of Pueblo, 90 points
7. Black Hills State, 68 points
8. New Mexico Highlands, 60 points
9. Chadron State, 59 points
10. Westminster, 44 points
11. Metropolitan State University of Denver, 41 points
