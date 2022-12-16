BHSU track and field predicted to finish 8th in RMAC

Black Hills State University indoor track and field teams are pegged for an eighth-place finish in this season’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings. The conference meet is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Alamosa, Colo. Pioneer file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -— The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has released their predicted order of finish for the RMAC 2022 indoor track and field season, with Black Hills State’s men’s predicted to finish eighth, while the BHSU women were predicted to finish seventh.

The Yellow Jackets earned their spots based on their showigng at the 2021-2022 Indoor RMAC Championships.

