BHSU track and field doubles provisional mark total after day one of Brian Clay Invitational

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Competition in California got off to a hot start for the Black Hills State University track and field meet Wednesday, in Long Beach, Calif..
Three provisional marks were earned, and two school records were broken.
First on the track was Ruby Lindquist running in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Lindquist completed the race in 10:45.86 placing 24th out of 80 competitors earning her a provisionally qualifying time. Currently Lindquist is ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 3 on the Yellow Jacket top ten list after her performance Wednesday in California.
Next on the track were Keith Osowski and Tim Brown competing in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Osowski zoomed around the track completing the race in 8:50.02. This time not only provisionally qualifies Osowski for the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships, but also bested the APU Stadium Record, bested the Bryan Clay Invitational Record, and broke the BHSU school record in the steeplechase.
The previous school record of 8:50.63 was set in 2016 by Jonah Theisen. Osowski is currently ranked #3 in the nation for the steeplechase. At the Bryan Clay Invitational Osowski finished in seventh place out of 72 competitors and was the top RMAC finisher at the meet.
Tim Brown ran a personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:19.34 almost 30 seconds faster than his previous best time of 9:48.59 set at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open. Brown placed 46th out of 72 competitors.
The final competitor for the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday was Matthew Parker competing in the 10,000-meter run.
The Spearfish native ran a career best 29:45.99 in California which earned him 17th overall out of 68 competitors.
This was a provisionally qualifying time for Parker and currently has him ranked 20th in the nation.
This time also bested the APU Stadium Record and broke the BHSU School Record in the 10,000-meter run.
The previous school record of 30:00.63 was set in 2003 by Dennis Newell.
Competition continues in California today as Erica Dykstra is set to compete in the 800m run at 1:55 at the Bryan Clay Invitational and Britton Elkin is set to run the 5000-meter run at the Twilight Open at Cal State LA.
