BHSU track and field crowns three 1st Team All-Americans at nationals

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Black Hills State track and field is coming home from Allendale with heavy suitcases as the team tallied three All-American performances this weekend.
Kyla Sawvell brought home two trophies after earning a second First Team All-America honor in the shot put Saturday morning and First Team All-America honors in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon. Saturday morning Sawvell earned a season best mark in the shot put of 14.83m (48’ 8”) to place seventh overall after coming into the competition ranked eighth.
Thursday Sawvell threw 56.89m (186’ 7”) in the hammer throw placing sixth overall after coming into the weekend ranked seventh.
Keith Osowski was named First Team All-American after earning the highest finish for the Yellow Jackets this weekend placing fourth in the steeplechase.
Osowski broke the school record in the steeplechase twice this weekend, first on Thursday in the prelims running a 8:49.62 steeplechase, which qualified him for finals on Friday, and then again in finals completing his race in 8:48.42.
Ruby Lindquist ran a 10:42.02 steeplechase which earned her a 15th place finish after coming into competition ranked 18th.
