SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University men’s and women’s track and field teams earned top-eight finishes at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships that ended Sunday at the Donald E. Young Center.
The women’s team collected 86 points for third place, with the men scoring 30 points for eighth. Yellow Jacket athletes earned all-conference status in a total of 14 events: 10 women’s and four men’s.
“It was a great three days for both programs,” Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said. “It was exciting to watch the team finish strong after two good days of competition.
“This was the highest Indoor RMAC Championship finish for the women’s program ever, and the team scored the most points they ever have this year. The men stuck with it and were right in the thick of the competition battling hard. Overall, all the athletes competed well,” Mischke added.
Several Black Hills State entries earned first-team, all-conference honors by placing first, second, or third in their respective events. They were Hoyt Nicholas (men’s weight throw), Breanne Fuller (women’s 60-meter dash and women’s 200), Xiomara Robinson (women’s mile run), JoJo Sherman (women’s pole vault), Hannah Hendrick (women’s pole vault), Kyla Sawvell (women’s shot put and women’s weight throw), Maddi Fidler (women’s weight throw), and the women’s distance medley relay.
Yellow Jacket athletes set school records in two women’s events.
Fuller’s 60-meter dash time of 7.75 seconds enabled her to break the school record (7.76) that she set last season. The distance medley relay time of 11 minutes 54.43 seconds topped the standard of 11:57.99 that was set in 2011. Ruby Lundquist, Mikayla Tracy, Taylor Lundquist, and Robinson comprised that quartet.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.