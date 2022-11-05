BHSU topples Adams State for 7th win

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football team defeated fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent Adams State 38-7 on Saturday and improved to 7-3 on the season, 5-3 in the conference.
“We played with a ton of energy today. The guys were really, really fired up,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske, whose team won its second straight game.
Breske said the Yellow Jacket defense played a bit more cover 2 to take away some immediate quarterback reads. He added that gave the defensive line a bit of time to work up front, and those players performed really well.
“We made the correct adjustments all week, and we executed in practice. It showed on the field today,” Breske said.
Adams State passed for 241 yards on an 18-of-45 effort. Black Hills State defenders combined for four interceptions, one fumble recovery, and four sacks.
Black Hills State grabbed a 7-0, first-quarter lead on Nolan Susel’s 2-yard touchdown run and Coleman Chapman’s extra point. The margin reached 14-0 a few minutes later when Lovenski Simon returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, and Chapman added the extra point.
The Yellow Jackets extended their lead in the second quarter on Isaiah Pressley’s 12-yard touchdown run. Chapman kicked the extra point to put Black Hills State ahead 21-0.
Adams State (2-6 in the conference, 2-8 overall) used Marckell Grayson’s 1-yard touchdown run to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Kenneth Ayers kicked the extra point to bring the Grizzlies to within 21-7.
Nicc Quinones returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown to end the second quarter for Black Hills State. Chapman’s conversion extended the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 28-7.
Breske said Adams State placed three receivers on the field’s short side, leaving its best receiver to the wide side in single coverage. He added Quinones played the middle and intercepted the pass.
Susel scored from 7 yards out for Black Hills State in the third quarter. Chapman added the conversion to make the score 35-7 at the break.
Chapman kicked a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to secure the Yellow Jackets’ second straight win, at 38-7.
Black Hills State rushed for 259 net yards. Susel’s 130 yards represented his career high.
“Chance (quarterback Chance Eben) has done a great job of getting us into favorable looks. The offensive line executed very, very well today,” Breske said.
Total tackles — BHSU: Bailey Rosenstrauch 6 (4 solo and 2 assist), Deunte Moody 5 (4 solo and 1 assist), Doodles Quinones 5 (2 solo and 3 assist). Adams St: Daniel Mendoza 9 (6 solo and 3 assist), Viliami Schaumkel 9 (5 solo and 4 assist).
Black Hills State ends its regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12, when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.
