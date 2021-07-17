BHSU to unveil revamped football gameday plans Aug. 2

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State athletics is gearing up for the fast-approaching 2021-22 season, and with that, some exciting gameday plans are in the works and will be released on Aug. 2.
Following a difficult 2020-21 season amongst the pandemic, many are itching to get back out to the traditional gameday experience. That buzz, coupled with our new leadership, has generated plenty of excitement.
In response, we’re ready to take our gameday environment to the next level at BHSU and we’re all set to do so for the upcoming season.
Stay tuned on Aug. 2 for the announcement, and follow the Yellow Jackets on social media and on BHSUAthletics.com to keep up to date.
