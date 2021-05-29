BHSU to hold women’s and mens basketball camps

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s and men’s basketball teams will be holding basketball camps beginning in June.
Information about the first two camps follow.
Future Lady Yellow Jackets Camp
The Future Yellow Jackets Camp will be held June 1-2 for grades 1-5, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
This camp is organized for younger campers, this camp helps develop basic basketball skills including shooting and dribbling, while incorporating individual contests and teamwork.
Check-in is 8 a.m. on the first day of camp.
All check-ins will take place in the main lobby of the Donald E. Young Center.
The cost of the camp is $60.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. — noon each day.
Campers are encouraged to wear appropriate training gear.
All individual campers will receive a camp t-shirt.
Each camper must be covered by their own accident and medical insurance.
Black Hills State University allows no refunds due to personal injury, any conflicting camps or tournaments, vacations, etc.
For more information contact either Mark.Nore@bhsu.edu or Hope.Bonlander@bhsu.edu
2021 Future Yellow Jackets Day Camp
The 2021 Future Yellow Jackets Day Camp will be held for boys’, grades K-6, June 1-2, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
This camp is designed to develop a love for the game while creating a foundation of fundamental skills.
The Yellow Jacket Day Camp provides games, competitions and skill development in a manner that all children will enjoy.
The camp runs from 9:30 a.m., — noon each day.
The cost of the camp is $60.
All campers are encouraged to bring appropriate training gear. Extra spending money for vending and concessions might be helpful as well.
All individual campers participating in instructional camps will receive a camp t-shirt.
Each camper must be covered by their own accident and medical insurance.
Detailed information concerning check-in, a list of what to bring to camp, directions to BHSU facilities, and a physical form will be mailed to you when application and deposit are received.
Contact Ryan Thompson at (605)642-6607, or email him at ryan.thompson@bhsu.edu.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.