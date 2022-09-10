bhp
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH  — The first cohort of students to attend The Indian University of North America  (IUNA) of Crazy Horse Memorial during the new partnership with Black Hills State University recently completed the annual summer program. 

The two summer semester undergraduate academic programs offered, 7TH GEN First-Year and 7TH GEN® Upper-Level, saw a total of 25 students this year. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.