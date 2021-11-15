BHSU sweeps volleyball finale

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University swept Chadron State three games to zero in a season-ending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball match Saturday night at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-16, 25-13, and 25-18.
“It was Yellow Jacket volleyball, and they needed that for their last one,” Black Hills State head coach Kristin Carmichael said in describing the seniors. Katie Welniak, Sierra Ward, and Peyton Bodemann were honored in pre-match ceremonies.
“Our ball control was great. We serve received well, and then I thought we dug quality digs that allowed us to run our offense,” Carmichael said.
Bodemann and Madison Hoopman combined for three attacking kills to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 12-7 in the first game. Ward scored a point on a tip as Black Hills State moved ahead 19-11.
Black Hills State gained side out and a 22-16 edge on Welniak’s attacking kill. Kindra Cerrone’s serving ace, plus an attacking kill and block by Mariah Robinson, secured the Yellow Jackets’ 25-16 win.
The Yellow Jackets forged an 11-11 tie in the second game on Jessica Crane’s attacking kill. Robinson’s block and Crane’s attacking kill helped Black Hills State open a 16-11 advantage. The margin reached 17-11 on Ward’s attacking kill.
Black Hills State’s lead grew to 19-12 on Welniak’s serving ace. Crane turned in back-to-back attacking kills to make the score 21-12. Cerrone served an ace to seal the 25-13 victory.
Hoopman’s attacking kill gave the Yellow Jackets side out and a 10-7 edge in the third game. Bodemann turned in an attacking kill as Black Hills State stayed ahead 11-9.
Welniak served an ace to keep the Yellow Jackets up 18-13. Robinson turned in an attacking kill for a 19-13 lead.
Hoopman’s attacking kill ended the 25-18 win and match victory for the Yellow Jackets (5-13 in the conference, 8-18 overall).
Black Hills State avenged an earlier loss to Chadron State (three games to two on Sept. 24). Carmichael said emotional control was the biggest improvement the Yellow Jackets made on Saturday.
“We were up two sets to zero there and then lost the last three,” Carmichael said. “I just felt like we kind of let go of it emotionally.”
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — BHSU: Madison Hoopman 9, Mariah Robinson 8, Jessica Crane 8. Chadron: Rilee Greiman 7.
Serving aces — BHSU: Katie Welniak 3, Peyton Bodemann 2, Kindra Cerrone 2. Chadron: Audrey Bennett 1, Amber Harvey 1.
Blocks — BHSU: Robinson 3, Karly Marx 1, Bodemann 1. Chadron: Aiyana Fujiyama 3.
Set assists — BHSU: Marx 36, Hoopman 3. Chadron: Bennett 15.
Digs — BHSU: Haedyn Rhoades 15, Hoopman 11, Marx 11. Chadron: Aracely Hernandez 9.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.