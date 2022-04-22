BHSU spring football game stopped by lightning

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team spring game was held Thursday night, in Spearfish.
But 18 minutes into the scrimmage, thunder and lightning, and rain hit the area and the spring game was called with the defense leading 11-0.
“It is disappointing. I’d like to give my guys an opportunity to play the game they love. It was tough. To see the looks on their faces. They’re not disappointed in me or the school, they’re just mad at the weather,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head football coach. “You know, they are mad at the weather, they are mad at losing the opportunity to play football.”
Breske said even though the spring game was canceled early on, there were some positive things to take out of the spring practice.
“There is the positive thing, We had 13 great practices, and I can say without a shadow of a doubt, we got a lot better this spring,” Breske said.
“It’s incredible just to see their professionalism coming out to practice everyday, and holding each other accountable as far as energy levels and the little things. Tapping off on the correct shift, getting the ball back to the officials, just the little things we’ve improved on so much. I think our guys really understand that those little things matter a lot,” said Breske.
Breske said if he had one regret it was trying to do a lot in a short period of time.
“Sometimes I think less can be more. This week we tried to catch up on some practices that we missed from the previous week’s snowstorms,” said Breske. “We maybe gave them a little too much on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday, and then trying to go tonight. You know, I think sometimes less is more. Pay attention to the heartbeat of the team. Sometimes they need rest. Sometimes they need some time off.
“I need to do a better job keeping in mind they are young men that are in relationships, class, work, and have playing football going on, so I try to keep in mind I was once that kid. I need a break sometimes too, and this could be a big blessing for the guys, just to have this night to themselves,” he added.
