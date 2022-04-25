BHSU softball team struggles against Fort Lewis

DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped both ends of a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s softball doubleheader to Fort Lewis, Saturday, in Durango.
The Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to host this event. However, the blizzard sweeping into the area on Saturday forced the games to be moved.
Black Hills State dropped the first game 6-4 and the second contest 10-4. Recaps follow.
Game 1
Fort Lewis claimed a 1-0 lead on Jadyn Gilley’s solo home run in the first inning.
Black Hills State loaded the bases in the second frame. Mikayla Johnson walked to score Shayla Tuschen and bring the Yellow Jackets into a 1-1 tie.
Fort Lewis used a five-run fifth inning for a 6-1 advantage. Cara Daugherty’s two-run double highlighted a frame in which the Skyhawks collected three hits and took advantage of three Black Hills State errors.
Crystal Amaral doubled to score Lizzy Johnson and bring Black Hills State within 6-2 in the fifth. Tuschen’s groundout plated Gianna Haley and made the score 6-3.
Lizzy Johnson hit a two-out double in the sixth to score Mikayla Johnson and bring Black Hills State within 6-4. The Yellow Jackets had two runners on base with one out in the seventh but could not add to their score.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.