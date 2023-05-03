SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University edged UC-Colorado Springs 2-1 in the opener of Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s softball doubleheader, which was also designated as Senior Day.
“It’s a little extra sweet today to get that win at home, in front of our peers, and our friends and family,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Aubrey Honeycutt said. She added it was also special to earn this win for the seniors because of all their hard work.
Honeycutt noted the Yellow Jackets held their Senior Day in Durango, Colorado (home of Fort Lewis College) last season. That was a campaign in which Black Hills State played only six home games.
Gianna Haley launched a two-out, solo home run over the left-center field fence to give Black Hills State a 1-0 advantage in the second inning.
“I saw that first pitch kind of right down the middle. My eyes got big, and I just swung with everything I had,” Haley said in describing her home run.
That marked her second round-tripper this season.
Adreanna Lance reached on a one-out error in the Yellow Jacket fifth. MiKayla Johnson followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Lance to second base. Kayla Lee’s single plated Lance and put the Yellow Jackets up 2-0.
UC-Colorado Springs got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh on Courtney Heller’s solo home run. Black Hills State pitcher Shayla Tuschen struck out the next two Mountain Lions’ hitters to secure the win.
“We’ve played them every year, and they’re always a good, competitive team,” Haley said of the Mountain Lions. “It was good coming out and getting a win against them for Senior Day.”
Haley’s one-run, one-hit performance paced the Black Hills State offense. Tuschen notched the pitching win.
Braelyne Crenshaw took the pitching loss for UC-Colorado Springs. Heller’s performance on offense featured one run and one hit.
Honeycutt said Tuschen has long been a pitching staple for the Yellow Jackets.
“She keeps the ball down, and she does her job,” Honeycutt said in describing the junior.
“We also had some nicely executed plays,” Honeycutt said, citing Johnson’s bunt.
Honeycutt added the Yellow Jackets recorded several pop-fly outs, which are easily playable on windy days like Saturday’s.
Black Hills State’s record following the Game One win stood at 6-35.
The Yellow Jackets brought in a number of new players this season, which required time for the returnees and them to get used to one another. “We faced a lot of adversity, but they’ve got a good attitude about it. Oftentimes, they’ve got a smile on their face,” Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt said defense has shown the most on-field improvement for Black Hills State this season. She added making routine plays posed many struggles early in the campaign.
“Everything we do, we look for growth,” Honeycutt said. “We’re playing people close; we are competing, we are in games. That’s part of the growth process.”
The performance of Lee stands out for Honeycutt, who said the junior has stolen 24 bases in 28 attempts this season coming into Saturday.
Haley said it was initially hard for everyone to come together at first, but this season has included some bright spots. She added the squad boasts many young, talented players.
“Goals for this season were just to have fun and compete. We wanted to come play hard,” Haley said. She added this season might have been one for rebuilding.
Seniors show leadership in different ways. Haley describes her style as leading by example, saying she had to step up to replace the vocal leadership that was lost due to graduation.
Haley said she will return for a fifth season in 2024 as a graduate student.
“I expect a lot out of myself when I step on the field, and I know coach (Aubrey Honeycutt) expects a lot out of me as well,” Haley said. She added she was expected to provide a leadership voice of calmness.
BHSU runs: Gianna Haley 1, Adreanna Lance 1.
BHSU singles: Kayla Lee 1, Tyler Whitlock 1, Shayla Tuschen 1.
BHSU home runs: Haley 1.
BHSU pitching: Tuschen 7 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts.
Black Hills State scored five runs in the first inning and defeated UC-Colorado Springs 9-2 in Saturday’s second game.
Gianna Haley belted a three-run home run to highlight the Yellow Jackets’ opening frame. It was one of four hits during that stretch for Black Hills State.
UC-Colorado Springs tallied single runs in the second and third frames in closing the margin to 5-2. The Yellow Jackets responded with one run in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the sixth to end the scoring.
Tyler Whitlock’s run-scoring single highlighted Black Hills State’s fourth frame. Sydney Barner hit an RBI double in the sixth.
Kayla Lee scored two runs and added two hits for Black Hills State. Kailey Bond recorded the pitching win.
Lexi Rayburn took the pitching loss for UC-Colorado Springs. Solana Martinez’s one-run, two-hit effort paced the offense.
BHSU runs: Kayla Lee 2, Shayla Tuschen 2, Sydney Barner 2, Taylor Klein 1, Gianna Haley 1, MiKayla Johnson 1.
BHSU singles: Tyler Whitlock 2, Tuschen 1, Klein 1, Lee 1, Johnson 1.
BHSU doubles: Lee 1, Barner 1.
BHSU home runs: Haley 1.
BHSU pitching: Kailey Bond 7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Black Hills State softball wrapped up the 2023 season with a series win over UC-Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, splitting day two with a 3-2 win, and 5-3 loss.
The Yellow Jackets (8-36, 8-36 RMAC) earned their first series win of the season, and had strong pitching in all four games against the Mountain Lions.
Game One (W, 3-2)
Shayla Tuschen was in the circle for Black Hills State and she retired the side 1-2-3 to start the game, striking out two.
UC-Colorado Springs took a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo home run by Maddie Unrein.
The score would remain thay way until a solo blast by Peyton Reisman put the Mountain Lions on top 2-0.
Kayla Lee reached on a bunt single. Tyle Ehitlock singled moving Lee to second.
On a double seal, Lee advanced to third and Whitlock ended up on second.
Sydney Barner reached on an error scoring Lee and Whitlock to tie the game at 2-2.
In the bottom of the sixth Tuschen doubled to center, and Gianna Haley singled to score Tuschen and put Black Hills State on top 3-2.
Tuschen racked up five strikeouts in the circle, going seven innings of two-run, six-hit ball. At the plate, she went 1-3 with a double and a run scored.
Haley went 1-3 with an RBI, while Whitlock and Lee each went 1-3 with a run scored.
Adreanna Lance also recorded a hit and Sydney Barner drove in a run.
In Game 2, Black Hills State lost 5-3.
Halie Litwin was great in the circle, allowing only two earned runs over seven innings, and striking out four.
Haley continued her hot hitting, going 2-3 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored.
Whitlock also finished with two hits, going 2-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.
Bayleigh Hubbard went 1-3 with an RBI, while Lee, Taylor Klein, and Lily Simmons also each recorded a hit.
Tuschen scored a run and drew a walk while going 1-3.
