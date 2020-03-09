ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University earned a women’s softball split against Adams State in Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference doubleheader in Alamosa, Colo.
Spearfish was originally scheduled to host these games. However, Yellow Jacket Field was regarded as unplayable, so the games were moved to Colorado.
Adams State claimed a 6-1 win in the first game. Black Hills State responded with a 9-7 win in the second contest.
Recaps follow.
Saturday, Game 1
Adams State 6, Black Hills State 1
The home standing Grizzlies built a 6-0 lead through the first 4 1/2 innings.
Jade Garbiso hit a two-run single to give Adams State a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Shelby Haskins’ run-scoring double in the third increased the Grizzlies’ edge to 3-0.
Adams State plated three runs in the fifth for its 6-0 lead. Sydney Muniz’s two-run double highlighted the charge.
Black Hills State’s Gianna Haley laced a one-out double in the sixth and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Baileigh Hubbard singled to score Hailey and bring the Yellow Jackets within 6-1, but they got no closer.
Crystal Amaral took the pitching loss for Black Hills State. Garbiso earned the pitching win for Adams State.
Haley turned in a one-run, one-hit effort to pace Black Hills State. Adams State’s Maya Ramos-Moreno scored two runs and added two hits.
“We just didn’t hit the ball,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Marcelle Herman said. “We had some costly errors; that probably didn’t help confidence levels.”
Black Hills State runs: Gianna Haley 1.
Black Hills State singles: Brittany Henricksen 1, Baileigh Hubbard 1, Taryn Moan 1.
Black Hills State doubles: Haley 1.
Black Hills State pitching: Crystal Amaral 3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Halie Litwin 3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts; Emily Marsden 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Saturday, Game 2
Black Hills State 9, Adams State 7
The Yellow Jackets erupted for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 7-3 deficit.
“We just couldn’t get our bats on it,” Black Hills State head coach Marcelle Herman said in describing the game’s early stages.
Samantha McDonald and Shelby Haskins hit first-inning home runs to put Adams State ahead 3-0. One run in the third inning and two in the fifth pushed the Grizzlies ahead 6-0.
Black Hills State got on the scoreboard in the fifth frame. Dominique DiManna hit a solo home run to bring the Yellow Jackets within 6-1.
“It kind of started things, and then it just kind of trickled its way,” Herman said of the DiManna home run.
The Yellow Jackets drew closer in the sixth inning by scoring two runs. Baileigh Hubbard singled to plate Taryn Moan. Caitlyn Graves doubled to score Maddie London and bring Black Hills State within 6-3.
Adams State plated a seventh-inning run to make the score 7-3 and set the stage for Black Hills State.
DiManna doubled to lead off the Black Hills State seventh, and Emily Marsden followed with a single. Pinch runner Lizzy Johnson stole second; Moan walked to load the bases.
Gianna Haley tripled down the right-field line to score Moan, Johnson, and Samantha Schoen and bring the Yellow Jackets within 7-6.
London’s single scored Haley and brought Black Hills State into a 7-7 tie. Pinch hitter Hubbard hit a two-run home run; London and Hubbard scored to give the Yellow Jackets the win.
Moan and London each scored two runs and added one hit for the Yellow Jackets, who recorded five of their 11 hits during that final frame. Darian Gottfried earned the pitching win.
Jade Garbiso took the pitching loss for Adams State, who received three runs and two hits from Haskins.
Black Hills State runs: Taryn Moan 2, Maddie London 2, Gianna Haley 1, Baileigh Hubbard 1, Dominique DiManna 1, Samantha Schoen 1, Lizzy Johnson 1.
Black Hills State singles: Emily Marsden 1, Hailey Franklin 1, Hubbard 1, Haley 1, London 1, Moan 1.
Black Hills State doubles: Caitlyn Graves 1, DiManna 1.
Black Hills State triples: Haley 1.
Black Hills State home runs: Hubbard 1, DiManna 1.
Black Hills State pitching: Breanne Henricksen 5 innings, 6 runs, 9 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts; Darian Gottfried 2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
“I hope we can take the confidence and just go with it,” Herman said in describing the hoped-for effect of the late rally. She added the players are capable of doing that but sometimes battle themselves in trying to do too much.
The Yellow Jackets won Sunday’s first game 3-1 and dropped the second by a 20-9 score. That second contest ended after five innings because of the eight-run rule.
