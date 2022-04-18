BHSU softball team drops two to Chadron State

CHADRON, Neb. — Black Hills State University came up short in two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s softball games against Chadron State, Friday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets dropped a 2-0 decision in the opener and fell 11-4 in the second contest. Spearfish was originally scheduled to host those games, but inclement weather forced a move south.
Recaps follow.
Game One
Chadron State took a 1-0, first-inning lead on Jessie Henchenski’s solo home run.
Fallyn Marshall reached base on an error for Black Hills State in the bottom of the first but was stranded.
Crystal Amaral drew a one-out walk in the Yellow Jackets’ fourth. Shayla Tuschen followed with a single, but two outs ended the threat.
Amaral singled with two outs in the sixth for the Yellow Jackets. A strikeout ended the frame.
Chadron State added an insurance run in the seventh as Mackenzi Kroll scored on an Addison Spears single. Kroll had hit a one-out double to reach base.
Tuschen and Amaral each recorded one hit for the Yellow Jackets. Amaral was tagged with the pitching loss.
Tia Kohl claimed the pitching win for Chadron State. Kroll and Henchenski turned in one-run, one-hit efforts to pace the offense.
Black Hills State singles: Crystal Amaral 1, Shayla Tuschen 1.
Black Hills State pitching: Amaral 7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Game Two
Chadron State plated the first six runs and held the lead all the way.
The Eagles plated three first-inning runs for the early edge. Mackenzi Kroll hit a two-run double to lead the way.
Sloane Quijas’ two-run home run in the second frame extended Chadron State’s lead to 5-0. A third-inning tally moved the lead to 6-0.
Crystal Amaral singled to score Fallyn Marshall and bring Black Hills State within 6-1 in the third frame. Gianna Haley’s two-out single plated Shayla Tuschen and Amaral as the Yellow Jackets trailed 6-3.
Black Hills State drew closer in the fifth. Tuschen scored on an Autumn Porter one-out single to make the score 6-4.
Chadron State responded with a five-run seventh inning for the final score. Amaya Ruiz’s two-run single led the way for the Eagles.
Tuschen scored two runs and added one hit for the Yellow Jackets. She also took the pitching loss.
Chadron State’s Gabby Russell earned the pitching win. Quijas’ efforts featured two runs and two hits.
Black Hills State runs: Shayla Tuschen 2, Fallyn Marshall 1, Crystal Amaral 1.
Black Hills State singles: Gianna Haley 2, Amaral 2, Lizzy Johnson 1, Bell Luebken 1, Autumn Porter 1, Marshall 1, Tuschen 1.
Black Hills State pitching: Tuschen 6 2/3 innings, 9 runs, 10 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts; Breanne Henricksen 1/3 inning, 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Black Hills State (8-24 in the conference, 10-24 overall) is scheduled to host Fort Lewis in a Saturday, April 23 doubleheader at Yellow Jacket Field. Game times are set for noon and 2 p.m.
