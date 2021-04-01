SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s softball games against Colorado Christian, Wednesday, at the Yellow Jacket Field in Spearfish. The tripleheader marked Black Hills State’s first home event of the season.
The Yellow Jackets fell 11-3 in the first game, 14-5 in the second game, and 10-2 in the third contest. They are now 2-17 on the season.
“We had a couple of errors at the wrong times, and they (Colorado Christian) took advantage of it,” Black Hills State head coach Marcelle Herman said. She added the Yellow Jackets have the physical talent to overcome these things but are battling themselves mentally.
“Confidence, for whatever reason, has a huge part to play,” Herman said in describing the keys to the games’ outcome.
Recaps of the contests follow.
Game One
Colorado Christian 11, Black Hills State 3
Play ended after six innings because of the eight-run rule.
Gianna Haley walked in Black Hills State’s half of the third and advanced to third base on a Brittany Henricksen single. However, the Yellow Jackets failed to score.
Colorado Christian used run-scoring singles by Caitlin McCarty and Sami Edwards to build a 2-0 lead in the fourth.
Crystal Amaral and Shayla Tuschen singled to start Black Hills State’s fourth inning. Baileigh Hubbard lofted a sacrifice fly to score pinch runner Shelby Thurnow and bring the Yellow Jackets within 2-1.
The visiting Cougars responded with a seven-run fifth inning for a 9-1 advantage. Piper Lujan and Kayla Middleton hit two-run doubles to lead the way.
Black Hills State loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth. A Tuschen double plated Haley and Bell Luebken, keeping the Yellow Jackets within 9-3.
A two-run sixth inning pushed Colorado Christian’s lead to 11-3. Black Hills State did not score in the bottom of the frame, ending the contest.
Haley and Amaral turned in one-run, one-hit efforts for Black Hills State; Tuschen added two hits. Amaral was tagged with the pitching loss.
Jennifer Romero claimed the pitching win for Colorado Christian. McCarty paced the offense by scoring two runs and collecting three hits.
Game Two
Colorado Christian 14, Black Hills State 5
This contest ended after five innings because of the eight-run rule.
Colorado Christian stormed out to an 8-0 lead after the first 1 ½ innings. The Cougars collected a total of seven hits during that stretch.
Crystal Amaral (walk) and Shayla Tuschen (walk) led off the Black Hills State second inning. Baileigh Hubbard belted a three-run home run to bring the Yellow Jackets within 8-3.
Colorado Christian scored twice in the third frame and once in the fourth for an 11-3 advantage.
Black Hills State responded with a two-run fourth inning to trim the margin to 11-5. Tuschen hit a solo home run; Gianna Haley added a run-scoring single.
The Cougars plated three runs in the fifth frame for their eventual 14-5 win.
Tuschen’s efforts for Black Hills State included two runs and one hit. Breanne Henricksen took the pitching loss.
Colorado Christian’s Julie Katz got the pitching win. Kenzie Middleton scored three runs and laced three hits.
Game Three
Colorado Christian 10, Black Hills State 2
The Mountain Lions scored the final eight runs to snap a 2-2 tie.
Colorado Christian scored single runs in the second and third innings for a 2-0 edge.
Bell Luebken’s two-out single scored Halie Litwin and brought Black Hills State within 2-1 in the third. Litwin singled to plate Shelby Thurnow and bring the Yellow Jackets into a 2-2 tie.
Colorado Christian used a four-run fifth inning and a four-run seventh to put the game out of reach, at 10-2. Piper Lujan launched a two-run home run in the fifth; Samaria Roope added a three-run home run in the seventh.
Luebken collected two of the Yellow Jackets’ five hits. Amaral absorbed the pitching loss.
Jennifer Romero got the pitching win for Colorado Christian. Sydney Reamer’s two-run, three-hit effort led the offense.
Herman added players made some amazing catches when they were reactive.
“We did some really good things that we probably haven’t done in a while,” Herman said. “We just have to build with positives and let the negatives go away.”
Black Hills State continues its homestand on Friday, April 2, with a doubleheader against CSU-Pueblo. Game times are set for noon and 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s high temperatures stayed in the 40s with a strong, cold win. The forecast for Friday calls for a high temperature of 71 degrees.
Herman was asked what the Yellow Jackets can take from today heading into Friday’s games.
“They just need to believe in themselves,” Herman said. She added batters need to be more aggressive at the plate.
