SPEARFISH — Black Hills State’s softball team was scheduled to open its 2023 season, Saturday at Colorado School of Mines, but that series has been moved to  due to bad weather.

The four-game series, originally scheduled to start Saturday, will now be played Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monday, Feb. 20.

