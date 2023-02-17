BHSU softball season opener moved Pioneer Staff Reports Feb 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Black Hills State’s softball team was scheduled to open its 2023 season, Saturday at Colorado School of Mines, but that series has been moved to due to bad weather.The four-game series, originally scheduled to start Saturday, will now be played Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monday, Feb. 20.Start times will be noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday. To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTwo Harding Co. men tied to Montana murder caseOrnelas to step down as Spearfish ADReese Jacobs gets 207th career wrestling win, ties school recordPlayboi Carti arrested after allegedly 'choking his pregnant girlfriend'Hotel, convention center coming to Belle FourcheAmanda Bynes to make her first public appearance in over a decadeCongratulations Mr. Sumners!Prison time for Spearfish man sentenced in aggravated assault, child abuse caseSturgis approves design agreement for adventure parkSturgis Liquor draws customers from as far away as Rapid City Images CommentedMedical marijuana: the challenges of enforcing it (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
