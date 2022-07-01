BHSU softball hitting and pitching camps to be held in July

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s women’s softball program will be holding a pair of July camps featuring pitching and hitting sessions.
Camps will open with day one on Tuesday, July 12, for girls ages 9-13, followed by day two on July 13 for girls ages 14-18.
Both days will include a pitching session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a hitting session from noon to 2 p.m.
Pitching Camp: The pitching camp is set up to help campers build and enhance their fundamental awareness, understand the mental side of pitching, as well as assist them in learning something new.
There will be there to provide campers with visual examples, as well as assist them in understanding the purpose behind any drill or movement. The camp will introduce and work through what is the BHSU student-athletes everyday preparation, but the goal is to make sure campers come away with a deeper understanding, as well as some new drills and knowledge learned.
Hitting Camp: The hitting camp is designed to break down the fundamentals of your swing to help the camper have a better understanding of all the moving parts that you will make. There will be discussions on the basics of a swing, learn some new drills to help you understand how to make the correct movements, and help with the mentality side of hitting. There will be BHSU student-athletes there to provide the campers with examples of each drill, as well as feedback to help them get the most out of each drill.
The goal of these camps is to help the camper gain the knowledge and confidence to make them the best hitter they can possibly be.
The camp schedules follow
July 12 — Ages 9-13
Pitching: 9 a.m. — noon
Hitting: noon — 2 p.m.
July 13 — Ages 14-18
Pitching: 9 a.m. — noon
Hitting: Noon — 2 p.m.
