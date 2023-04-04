DURANGO, Colo. — The Black Hills State women’s softball dropped a pair of double headers to Fort Lewis College, in Durango, Colo.
Friday the Lady Jackets lost 6-3 and 9-1, and Sunday they lost to Fort lewis 7-6 and 3-2.
Friday
Game One: Fort Lewis 6, BHSU 3
Kayle Lee went 3-4 in game one, scoring all three runs and stealing three bases.
Tyler Whitlock finished 2-4 with an RBI while Ashlynn Pauwels drove in two, going 1-4 with an RBI double.
A Pauwels RBI double opened the scoring to put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0 in the top of the first. BHSU added one more in the third, after a pair of singles led to runners on second and third before a Pauwels RBI groundout plated Lee to make it a 2-0 Yellow Jacket lead.
After allowing a leadoff single, Shayla Tuschen breezed through her first three innings of work in the circle on only 36 pitches, sending down the next eight straight while striking out three.
Tuschen ended up retiring as many as 11 in a row before a FLC solo home run in the fifth cut the Yellow Jacket lead in half, 2-1.
BHSU added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with a Whitlock RBI single to score Lee for the third time of the game, giving the Yellow Jackets a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh.
A two-run, three-hit inning from the Skyhawks in the bottom half of the frame, though, evened things up at 3 apiece to send the game into extra innings before FLC walked it off in the eighth to win 6-3.
Game Two : Fort Lewis 9, BHSU 1
Pauwels continued her hot hitting into game two, going 2-3 with another RBI double.
Whitlock added another hit on the day and a run scored, while Gianna Haley also recorded a hit.
Fort Lewis got on the board first, scoring one in the first and three in the second to take an early 4-0 lead through two.
The Yellow Jackets got one back in the third with a leadoff triple from Whitlock who scored one batter later on a Pauwels double to make it 4-1 in the middle of the third.
That would be all that BHSU would put together offensively, though, eventually falling 9-1.
Sunday
Game 1: Fort Lewis 7, BHSU 6
Down 1-0 in the second inning, a Tuschen single put one on for Sydney Barner who cranked a two-run home run out to left field, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 lead.
Lee and Whitlock both reached on singles in the top of the third, setting the table for the Yellow Jacket to play add-on. Pauwels drove in a run with a grounder to short, who attempted to catch the speedy Lee at home, but the throw was late.
Tuschen and Haley each followed up with RBI singles, sending in Whitlock and Pauwels, respectively, extending the lead to 5-1.
In the bottom of the third, Tuschen got into some trouble in the circle with one out and the bases loaded. Facing the Skyhawks’ DH, Tuschen battled nine pitches before striking out her opponent and then retiring the next hitter to escape the jam unscathed.
Fort Lewis exploded for six runs in the fifth, however, to move back on top 7-5.
With two outs, Pauwels slugged a solo home run to pull the Yellow Jackets within one, 7-6. BHSU continued to rally as a Tuschen walk and Haley double put runners on second and third with two outs, but the Skyhawks would end the threat and win 7-6.
Black Hills State tallied 10 hits in game one, seeing six different Yellow Jackets record hits, and five different runners score.
Barner and Pauwels each hit a home run in the game and recorded a hit and two RBI apiece.
Lee went 2-4 with a run scored and a stolen base, while Whitlock went 1-4 with a steal and a run scored.
Shayla Tuschen finished 3-3 with a walk, and RBI and a run scored, while also going 4 2/3 innings in the circle, allowing just one earned run and striking out two.
Haley went 2-3 at the plate with a double and drove in a run.
Game Two: Fort Lewis 3, BHSU 2
Both teams were quiet with the bats to start the game, with the Yellow Jackets seeing the only hit of the game in the first three innings of play.
Fort Lewis struck first in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. That lead held into the sixth when Whitlock singled and was later driven in on a Tuschen RBI single.
Haley followed with a double out to right-center field to score Tuschen and give BHSU its first lead, 2-1 late in the game.
Kailey Bond continued to deal in the circle as she entered the bottom of the seventh having allowed just one run on five hits and striking out two.
Fort Lewis used three hits in the bottom of the seventh to plate one, even the score at 2-all, and send the game into extra innings before winning, 3-2.
Tuschen (.350), Pauwels (.338) and Lee (.310) all remain above .300, and Lee improved to 19-of-20 on stolen base attempts.
Up Next
The Lady Jackets (4-24 overall, 4-24 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) are back in action again Thursday and Friday in Lakewood, Colo. to take on Colorado Christian.
