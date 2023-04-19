By Dennis Knuckles
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s softball team dropped a doubleheader to Chadron State Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish.
“We show some glimpses of greatness. Now we’ve got to start inching our way forward, we’re building, now we’ve got to just capitalize on big moments,” said. “We swung at pitches we shouldn’t have, we probably should have caught some balls we should have. Those little things make a big difference, and in these close games they make the biggest difference.”
Black Hills State pitcher Shayla Tuschen threw three scoreless innings to open the game.
In the top of the fourth Lauren Zimmerman, of Chadron State, hit a solo home run putting the Lady Eagles on top 1-0.
Chadron State would add another run in the inning when a single by Jessie Henchenski allowed Jaelyn Martinez-Lewis to score, putting the visitors on top 2-0.
Tuschen led off the bottom of the fourth with a single.
That was followed by a two-run home run by Ashlynn Pauwels tying the game at 2-2.
The score stay tied until the top of the sixth.
The Lady Eagles Mackenzi Kroll hit a solo home run to give Chadron State the lead 3-2, and Chadron State held on to win by that score.
Tuschen pitched all seven innings, striking out five, while allowing three runs on eight hits.
She was 2-3 at the plate, with a run scored.
In the second game, the Lady Eagles took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on a hit and an error.
Chadron State would add two more runs in the third to extend their lead to 4-0.
Black Hills State answered with a run in the bottom of third on a single by Lee to score Simmons, but the home team still trailed 4-1.
Chadron State would score another run in the sixth, and go on to win 5-1, and win three of four games of the weekend series.
Honeycutt said she was proud of her team getting a win in the series against a tough Chadron State team.
“It shows that we are capable. We pitched it well, and we hit the ball. Again, they (Chadron State) have a great pitching staff. So we got the better of them on this one, and we will continue to learn, and continue to build,” Honeycutt said.
Bond took the loss for Black Hills State. She pitched all seven innings and gave up five runs on six hits. She walked two and struck out five.
Black Hills State’s Lily Simmons and Malia Ogee both turned in multi-hit games, each going 2-3, with Simmons scoring the game’s only run.
Black Hills State (5-31 overall, and 5-31 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) heads, to Pueblo Colo. for a pair of doubleheaders. Saturday, and Sunday against CSU-Pueblo.
