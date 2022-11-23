SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University Head Softball Head Coach Aubrey Honeycutt has announced three signees for the 2024 season.
The three are Sydney Becker from Staley High School in Kansas City, Mo.; Laci Peskey from Waller High School in Waller, Texas; and Elliott Pomeroy from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas.
“Our program is thrilled to be adding such versatile and talented student-athletes to our family for the 2023-2024 season,” Honeycutt said. “Not only are we adding high-level athletes, but we are also adding three high-character people to the Black Hills State campus and the Spearfish community.”
Sydney Becker, UTIL, R/R
Becker hit .375 in 2022 and was named First Team All-District Utility and Academic All-State on a team that was conference champion.
In 2021 her team also won the conference championship while she hit .300, was Second Team All-Conference in the infield and earned Academic All-State.
“Sydney is the athlete that steps into a room or on the field and provides energy and passion,” said Honeycutt. “She has so much love for the game, her training, and the people that surround her. Sydney is extremely versatile, plays the game hard, and has the ability to make an impact in a multitude of ways.”
Laci Peskey, C/P/INF, R/R
Peskey was named Second Team Utility and Postseason MVP Pitcher in 2022, helping her team to a district championship and a regional semifinal.
Her team also reached the regional semifinals in 2021.
She also played with club team Envy Gold, who was FASA Texas Gulf Coast State Champions in both 2020 and 2021.
“Laci is uniquely versatile in the sense that she is both a pitcher and a catcher,” Honeycutt added. “Typically, when athletes play both of those positions one will outshine the other. What makes Laci rare is that she plays both of those positions very well.”
Elliott Pomeroy, OF/INF, R/R
Pomeroy is a two-year captain on her high school team and a three-time Academic All-District honoree. She has also been named First Team All-District in 2021 and 2022, and Team Defensive MVP in 2022.
Most recently, Pomeroy hit .331 in 31 games in center field as a junior in 2022.
She totaled 27 hits including five doubles and six triples, and was a perfect 23-23 on stolen base attempts while boasting a .977 fielding percentage.
“Elliott is a tremendous athlete that comes from highly competitive high school and travel programs in Texas,” added Honeycutt. “She is a versatile defender, and she’s just an all-around threat on offense. Her ability to hit for power while being exceptional on the bases will be a huge asset to our program.”
