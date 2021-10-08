BHSU soccer travels to Colorado

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s soccer continues its season this weekend, heading to Colorado to take on CSU Pueblo and No. 12 UC-Colorado Springs, for s\a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchups.
“We are in the middle of a really challenging run of games,” said Andrew Conniff, the Lady Jackets head coach “This is part of what makes the RMAC so fun. On Friday we will play last season’s RMAC Champions in CSU- Pueblo, then turn around to play ranked 12th in the country UC-Colorado Springs on Sunday.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets (2-5 overall, 1-3 RMAC) will face CSU- Pueblo on today, at 6 p.m., in Pueblo, Colo., and then they goehead-to-head with UC-Colorado Springs at 1 p.m. Sunday, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
