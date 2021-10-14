BHSU soccer to host two games

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University (BHSU) women’s soccer team returns home this weekend to take on Adams State on Friday, and New Mexico Highlands on Sunday, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) action at Ronnie Theisz Field, in Spearfish.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (2-7 overall, 1-5 RMAC) will face Adams State University at 3 p.m.on Friday, and then New Mexico Highlands at 11 a.m.on Sunday.
Currently in the RMAC standings, New Mexico Highlands is one spot above Black Hills State, and Adams State is one game below the Yellow Jackets in the standings.
“We are halfway into the RMAC season, and it happened that our first six matches were against the current top-6 in the RMAC,” said Andrew Conniff, BHSU’s head soccer coach. “We got our lone RMAC win against the current six-seed. It will be really interesting to see what we can do over the next couple week, having already played some of the conference’s best.”
Freshman goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly ranks second in the RMAC with 6.43 saves per game, sitting behind only Kaeyla Noble of Western Colorado (7.20).
“The last few games really tested us,” Conniff said. “The quality of the opposition presented us with opportunities to learn about the small margins between victory and defeat. We have enough belief in ourselves that we can be better. This weekend gives us a chance to take positive steps towards our goals. We have a real point to prove when it comes to our chance creation and goal scoring.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.