BHSU soccer to host Kickoff Clinic Camp Aug. 10-12

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s women’s soccer will be hosting its 2021 Kickoff Clinic camp Aug. 10-12, at Ronnie Theisz Field in Spearfish.
The clinic will be open to both boys and girls ages 5-13, and will consist of three total sessions at a cost of $40 per child.
The sessions will run from 5:30-7 p.m.
Check-in will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. each day. Campers should bring their own soccer ball and shin guards as well as water.
This clinic will help campers to get some pre-season touches on the ball.
Over the three sessions, the BHSU women’s soccer team will coach the campers in skill-focused training.
Campers will be challenged to try new things with the ball with plenty of competitions and games.
Registration and payment can be made at Check-In on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Both cash and check will be accepted, checks should be made out to “Black Hills State Women’s Soccer”.
