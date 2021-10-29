BHSU soccer team falls to Fort Lewis

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 2-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer decision to Fort Lewis, Friday afternoon, at Ronnie Theisz Field in Spearfish.
“We did what we needed to do to score, but we didn’t score,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said.
Black Hills State goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly made a save six minutes into the game. Teammate Gabbi Nowodworski recorded a shot on goal, with Dannelly making another save with 14 ½ minutes left in the first half.
Fort Lewis used a Danielle Gonzales goal from in front to take a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes 38 seconds remaining before halftime.
Haley Hesselgesser and Makayla Selensky shot at the goal for the Yellow Jackets, but they trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Gonzales added a second goal for Fort Lewis with 38 minutes remaining for the 2-0 final score.
Fort Lewis claimed a 7-5 shots-on-goal advantage. Amber Carlson and Nowodworski each had two shots on goal for Black Hills State. Emma Avery added one.
Dannelly’s goalkeeping efforts featured five saves.
Conniff said one of the phases the team discussed for today’s game was how it defended its defensive half, known as the low block.
“There were one or two errors from us early on. For the most part, we defended the way we wanted to,” Conniff said.
Black Hills State’s conference record is two wins, seven losses, and one tie. The Yellow Jackets are 3-9-1 overall.
Black Hills State hosts Western Colorado in its regular-season home finale at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
