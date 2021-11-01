BHSU soccer team ends regular-season home slate

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University ended its women’s soccer regular-season home slate by dropping two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games last weekend at Ronnie Theisz Field, in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets fell 2-0 to Fort Lewis College on Friday and followed that with a 1-0 loss to Western Colorado on Sunday.
“We did what we needed to do to score, but we didn’t score,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said following the Fort Lewis game.
Black Hills State goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly made a save six minutes into the game. Teammate Gabbi Nowodworski recorded a shot on goal, with Dannelly making another save with 14 ½ minutes left in the first half.
Fort Lewis used a Danielle Gonzales goal from in front to take a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes 38 seconds remaining before halftime.
Haley Hesselgesser and Makayla Selensky shot at the goal for the Yellow Jackets, but they trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Gonzales added a second goal for Fort Lewis with 38 minutes remaining for the 2-0 final score.
Fort Lewis claimed a 7-5 shots-on-goal advantage. Amber Carlson and Nowodworski each had two shots on goal for Black Hills State. Emma Avery added one.
Dannelly’s goalkeeping efforts featured five saves.
Conniff said one of the phases the team discussed for today’s game was how it defended its defensive half, known as the low block.
“There were one or two errors from us early on. For the most part, we defended the way we wanted to,” Conniff said.
Black Hills State and Western Colorado played to a scoreless first half on Sunday. The visiting Mountaineers used Mary Wilson’s goal with 10 minutes 40 seconds remaining for the winning margin.
Western Colorado recorded seven shots on goal, compared to three for the Yellow Jackets. Madison Kandler, Darby Whiteley, and Emma Avery each had one shot.
Dannelly started in goal for the Yellow Jackets and finished with two saves in the first half. Teagan Hartley played this position in the second half and made four saves.
Black Hills State’s conference record is two wins, eight losses, and one tie. The Yellow Jackets are 3-10-1 overall.
Black Hills State will end it season on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Metro State-Denver.
