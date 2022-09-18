BHSU soccer struggles against Colorado Mesa

Black Hills State University’s Bresha Keegan leaps into the air to head away the ball during a corner kick. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 6-0 decision to Colorado Mesa in today’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer game at Ronnie Theisz Field.

“We had a chance or two in the first half that we didn’t take,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said. “When things are going well and you have a chance or two, and you don’t take them, often they don’t keep coming.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.