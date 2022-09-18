BHSU soccer struggles against Colorado Mesa

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 6-0 decision to Colorado Mesa in today’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer game at Ronnie Theisz Field.
“We had a chance or two in the first half that we didn’t take,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said. “When things are going well and you have a chance or two, and you don’t take them, often they don’t keep coming.”
Black Hills State goaltender Makayla Dannelly made a save 45 seconds into the game.
Colorado Mesa’s Lila Dere scored with 39 minutes 41 seconds left in the opening half as the Mavericks went ahead 1-0.
Dannelly made a diving save for Black Hills State. Teammate Emma Avery shot twice at the goal, but the score stayed at 1-0.
The Mavericks had a corner kick opportunity with 23 ½ minutes left in the half. Stella Bohlender shot at the goal; Mira Houck headed the ball over the goal line as Colorado Mesa led 2-0 at the break.
“We were definitely able to actually find feet, and we had our positive attitude,” Yellow Jacket Bresha Keegan said in describing the opening 45 minutes.
Dere, Addie Randel, Evelyn Hammer, and Izzy Sorge scored in the second half to seal the Mavericks’ 6-0 victory.
Keegan said Colorado Mesa outplayed the Yellow Jackets in the second half, and Black Hills State team members got down. Black Hills State is 1-1 in the conference; its overall record is one win, three losses, and two ties.
“They are always on the ball pressuring, which tends to make us panic,” Keegan said of the Mavericks. She added they played at a really fast pace.
Conniff said the Yellow Jackets started second-half play with their best 15 minutes of the game. He added the team reached a point where it could not resist any more.
“They won a lot of individual battles,” Conniff said of the Mavericks in the second half. “Their speed of thought is really good.
“They are aware of where space is; they’re aware of where the ball might go,” Conniff added.
Avery collected two shots for Black Hills State, with Darby Whiteley and Sophie Brassard each adding one. Colorado Mesa finished with 16 shots.
Dannelly made three first-half saves for Black Hills State. Morgan Wood’s second-half goaltending efforts included four saves.
“Moving forward, we just need to take this as a lesson and take the abilities we know we have and use them against other teams,” Keegan said in looking ahead. She added the team did not play its best today.
Keegan said Black Hills State has to hold its head high when facing opponents like Colorado Mesa, who she added will stay on the ball all the time.
Black Hills State edged Colorado Christian 1-0 on Sept. 16. Whiteley scored in the second half, marking the third straight game in which the Yellow Jackets have notched a goal.
Keegan said connecting on passes from the midfield to the offense has been really good as of late. She added building out of the back has also improved.
“I think we started to create some chances. We have a couple of players doing a really good job with the ball at their feet and getting us out at times,” Conniff said in describing recent offensive improvements.
Conniff added the final finish is missing on a regular basis.
Black Hills State will visit Colorado Mines at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Regis at 11 a.m. Sunday. Conniff outlined the improvements he would like to see from his team.
“Today as we started to get tired or they started to play faster: they really don’t slow down at any point,” Conniff said. He added leadership and organization are needed, along with more energy and communication.
