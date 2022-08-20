BHSU soccer ranked 10th in RMAC preseason poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Black Hills State University women’s soccer was picked to finish 10th in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) in the 2022 RMAC Preseason Poll, released by the league office, Thursday afternoon.
Black Hills State finished with three wins, 11 losses, and one tie overall (2-9-1 in RMAC play) during the 2021 campaign. The Yellow Jackets recorded victories over Colorado Christian and New Mexico Highlands, as well as MSU-Moorhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.