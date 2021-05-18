BHSU soccer players on RMAC honor roll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University women’s soccer players Alexa Buckley, Marissa Dowlin, Ella Goodman, Alexandria Lisenbe, Samantha Turpen, and Darby Whiteley earned spots on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Honor Roll.
To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative 3.30 grade point average (on a 4.00-point scale). They also must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
Alexa Buckley
She carries a 3.358 grade point average in elementary education and playing in all 11 games while starting eight. She totaled one shot on goal on three shots.
Marissa Dowlin
Dowlin sports a 3.463 grade point average in business administration. She tallied two shots over all 11 games this season.
Ella Goodman
Goodman carries a 3.92 grade point average in mass communications. She started eight games and played in nine while totaling one goal and one assist for three points on the year. On the attack, she tallied four shots on goal on eight shots.
Alexandria Lisenbe
The senior played in all 11 games and started 10 as an anchor and team leader for the Yellow Jackets. She boasted a 3.866 grade point average in exercise science and was named All-Conference Honorable Mention in April.
Samantha Turpen
Turpen appeared in six games, scoring one goal on two shots on goal this season. Her goal was the first of the season for the Yellow Jackets, coming on Feb. 6 against the University of Mary. Turpen currently holds a 3.625 grade point average in exercise science.
Darby Whiteley
Whiteley holds a 3.783 grade point average in psychology, while also playing in all 11 games this season and starting six. Over that time, she totaled two shots on goal on three total shots.
