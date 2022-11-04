Pioneer Staff Reports
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Black Hills State University women’s soccer team members earned spots on the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) team announced earlier this week.
Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly received second-team honors. Bresha Keegan and Darby Whiteley earned honorable mention status.
Dannelly is the first Yellow Jacket to ever be named to an all-conference team. Three athletes represented on an all-conference list marks the most for Black Hills State since the program started in 2015.
Brief profiles follow.
Makayla Dannelly
Dannelly, in her sophomore season, finishing the year with an RMAC leading 6.93 saves per game which ranks ninth in the nation. Her 97 total saves also led the league and ranks 23rd in the nation. Additionally, she was named RMAC First Team All-Academic this year with a 4.00 grade point average (on a 4.00-point scale) in biology.
“We know how good Mak is, and are so happy she is receiving this recognition at the conference level,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said. “Mak’s range of passing and her ability to play out of the back are massively influential to our team and playing style. However, she is more often recognized for her ability as a shot-stopper. Mak has taken on huge leadership responsibilities within our team and she affects us far beyond a traditional goalkeeping role. I hope she feels immense pride at this.”
Bresha Keegan
As a true freshman, Keegan was excellent on defense all season for the Yellow Jackets. She appeared in all 16 games and started 15 of them.
“Bresha, as a true freshman, consistently proved to be our top defender,” added Conniff. “She played a massive amount of minutes but continued to help protect our goal at an extremely high level. Bresha does a great job reading opposing attacks and often intercepts or cuts out dangerous opportunities before they are able to develop. She has the unique quality to create attacks from center back both through her ability to dribble and her impressive range of passing. “
Darby Whiteley
Whiteley completed her Yellow Jacket career this year as a graduate student, starting 15 games and appearing in all 16. She scored a goal against Colorado Christian on Sept. 16, adding 15 shots and eight on goal.
“This season Darby was tasked with playing as a wing, a center forward, and a center midfielder,” Conniff said. “Her ability to fit into different roles and still perform was extremely impressive. She showed a high level of ability in possession, in her 1v1 attacking, and her ability to press and recover the ball defensively. As one of our captains Darby also took on a massive voice within this team. Attacking players who don’t have tons of goal contributions often do not receive this type of recognition. The fact that Darby is being recognized is a real testament to her quality and influence in our team.
