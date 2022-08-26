BHSU soccer home opener Monday

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State women’s soccer will have its home opener 3 p.m. Monday, against Minot State, at Ron Theisz Field, in Spearfish.
Admission is free but you should bring a chair or blanket to sit on,there are no bleachers.
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State women’s soccer will have its home opener 3 p.m. Monday, against Minot State, at Ron Theisz Field, in Spearfish.
Admission is free but you should bring a chair or blanket to sit on,there are no bleachers.
This weekend the Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to Billings, Mont. to face Northern State in the MSU-Billings Rimrock Classic at noon, Saturday.
“ Last season Northern State qualified for the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) Tournament, and we anticipate them to be very good again,” said Andrew Conniff, BHSU’s head soccer coach. “
Conniff said his team wants to play that first game of the season.
“The team feels they have the residence, I think they want to take that on, and feel ready, maybe even more than I do,” said Conniff. “They’ve known exactly their role. Right now we just focus on what we call intangibles. Being brave with your body, being ready to head the ball, being willing to initiate contact instead of receive contact.
Conniff said the teams’ philosophy right now is if you don’t have those pieces of performance you can’t have a good performance. If you like to see people compete, hopefully we are a good place to do that.”
Black Hills State finished last season with a 3-11-1 record, while also setting several program marks and records.
“We have really tried to simplify our approach this season,” said Conniff. “We focus on what we call, ‘intangibles’. This includes being physical, winning headers, and playing with intensity.
“This preseason, the group has done a really good job of competing and I hope we can build consistency with our effort in these upcoming games.”
In the team’s last preseason scrimmage on Aug. 20, the team showcased its healthy mix of young and experienced players, starting two freshmen, four sophomores, four juniors and a senior.
The Lady Yellow Jackets scored seven goals over the team’s two scrimmages, with Haley Hesselgesser scoring four, Emma Avery scoring twice, and Darby Whiteley scoring once.
Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly has also continued to show growth coming off of last season when she led the RMAC in saves, and was fourth in save percentage.
“I’ve been around girls’ and womens’ soccer games for a long time, and I’ve never seen a goalkeeper who is as good at extension saves, which is potentially laying out your full body to get your fingertips to a ball,” said Conniff. “Makayla is willing to put her entire body on the line She does it better than anyone I’ve seen.”
Conniff touched on the team goals for this season.
We are going to compare to us, and what I mean by that is we want to be better than we’ve ever been. We want to break every program record in terms of goals scored, terms of results, so that’s comparing us to us,” said Coniff. “All of those things motivate us. Look, we are very aware of what the previous score records are, the previous season results, and we want to be better than that.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.