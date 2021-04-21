BHSU soccer ends trying season

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University endured a winless women’s soccer season this spring. The Yellow Jackets finished 0-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 0-11 overall.
“Adversity is probably the thing that stands out the most,” Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach Justin Griffith said. “It’s just been a tough year overall with COVID, and then there was a coaching change.”
Women’s soccer is traditionally a fall sport. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of that season and a move to the spring.
“We had a lot of young players coming in,” Griffith said. “I think they gained a lot of valuable experience; their growth was tremendous.”
Griffith said team leaders really stepped forward and got the squad on the right track.
The team’s fitness level was not where it needed to be going into the season, Griffith said. He attributed that to disruptions and other reasons.
Players consequently endured a number of soft-tissue injuries in the season’s first half, according to Griffith.
Black Hills State fell 0-2 to Minot State and 6-1 to the University of Mary to open the season. The latter game was played Feb. 6; head coach Mike Greco was relieved of his duties roughly 1 ½ weeks later.
The Yellow Jackets fell 2-1 in double overtime to Colorado Christian in Griffith’s coaching debut. Black Hills State dropped its next five games by shutout and had a 0-8 record.
Black Hills State fell 3-1 to Metro State-Denver, 3-0 to Westminster, and 3-2 to Regis to end the season.
Griffith said the Regis game was a highlight. “We were able to get a couple in the net that we hadn’t been able to do earlier in the season,” he added.
Gabbi Nowodworski scored two goals to pace the Yellow Jackets. Ella Goodman, Madison Kandler, and Samantha Turpen added two apiece.
Dz-Rae Jara started a team-high seven games at goalkeeper. She allowed 18 goals for a 2.70 goals-against average. Black Hills State gave up a total of 32 goals on the season.
The Yellow Jackets brought quite a bit of depth into the season. This season’s roster featured 24 players, which marked an increase from previous campaigns.
“As the players’ fitness improved, I think we played much stronger down the back half of the season,” Griffith said. He added team chemistry also improved as younger players were worked into the starting lineup.
Griffith said the Yellow Jackets started to improve on offense, being more creative, and having more opportunities as the season progressed.
“Top to bottom, our quality of play is much stronger,” Griffith said. “It didn’t necessarily show in the results.”
Griffith said the team showed much greater competition levels against this season’s opponents than it had in the past.
“A number of players really made breakthroughs, even from the fall into the spring,” Griffith said.
Abigail Carlson, Alexandria Lisenbe, and Jara ended their college careers.
Lisenbe filled a captain role and emerged as the unquestioned leader, according to Griffith. He said her value far extended past the playing field.
Jara played goalkeeper at a high level and battled back from injuries, Griffith said. He added her return as a senior lifted the team.
Carlson endured several knee surgeries during the past 12 to 18 months but stayed committed to the team, Griffith said. He added the senior helped a lot with coaching during practices, reviewing film, and doing the little things.
“I think the foundation is as strong as it’s ever been,” Griffith said in discussing the program’s future. He added increased numbers really helps.
Each player will have a tailored development plan, Griffith said. He added the overall fitness level must be higher, with players able to go a full 90 minutes each game.
Working on ball possession and playing more quickly will also receive emphasis, Griffith said.
Whatever happens will occur with Griffith not being interim head coach any longer.
Griffith said the head position is opened, with filling of that position to happen in the next few weeks. He added he did not apply for that post.
