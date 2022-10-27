SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State soccer team lost to Metro State-Denver 4-0 Friday afternoon, in Spearfish.
“I think we were really discouraged from this past weekend. We played a tight game with Western (Colorado) and didn’t get a result. Western’s field is the highest elevation college field,” said Andrew Coniff, BHSU’s soccer coach. ”I think there was a little bit of us being tired. We were emotionally drained from that because we really did go out and compete and we’re leading for a large part of the game and didn’t get a result.”
Black Hills State lost that game 2-1.
“I think it was tough to come back today (after that loss), and it showed early in the game. Mentally we were a little bit checked out,” said Coniff. “We were able to compete in the second half, and the second part of the first half, but we really couldn’t defend at all, and it makes it real
ly hard to play from behind.”
At the 16:18 mark of the first half, Metro State’s Isa Durkin scored to give the Lady Roadrunners the lead 1-0.
Ten minutes later Paloma Teran scored to put Metro State up 2-0.
Five minutes before the half, Metro State-Denver’s Jaimy Sawaged score to put the Lady Roadrunners on top 1-0 at the Half.
Sawaged scored the only goal of the second half as the Lady Roadrunners came away with the win 4-0.
Black Hills State took seven shots, but only with two shot were on goal.
Emma Avery and Darby Whiteley each one shot on goal for the Lady Jackets.
Black Hills State ended its season with a 1-12-2 overall record, and 1-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
