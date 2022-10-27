BHSU soccer_0801.jpg
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State soccer team lost to Metro State-Denver 4-0 Friday afternoon, in Spearfish.

“I think we were really discouraged from this past weekend. We played a tight game with Western (Colorado) and didn’t get a result. Western’s field is the highest elevation college field,” said Andrew Coniff, BHSU’s soccer coach. ”I think there was a little bit of us being tired. We were emotionally drained from that because we really did go out and compete and we’re leading for a large part of the game and didn’t get a result.”

