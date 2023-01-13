The 30th annual Alumni Mile will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. Last year the Alumni Mile raised $5,080 in scholarship money for track & field and cross-country student athletes. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University alumni, including former track and field and cross-country athletes, are invited to participate in the 30th annual Alumni Mile this weekend at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
“This event allows for our current student athletes to connect with athletes from the past,” said Brian Medigovich, BHSU’s director of track and field and cross country coach. “The support from the Stadium Sports Grill helps make this event possible.”
Friday, the warm-up will take place with an evening social at the Stadium Sports Grill, in Spearfish.
On Saturday the start of the race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., in the Young Center Field house.
Please be stretched and ready to run at 3 p.m.
Following the alumni mile and the university 4x400-meter relay races, there will be finish line activities with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages in the Joy (Proctor) Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center,
For more information about the Alumni Mile race and gathering, contact Tom Wheaton at Tom.Wheaton@BHSU.edu or call (605) 642-6385
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.