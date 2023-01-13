2022+Alumni+Mile+%2329.jpg

The 30th annual Alumni Mile will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. Last year the Alumni Mile raised $5,080 in scholarship money for track & field and cross-country student athletes. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University alumni, including former track and field and cross-country athletes, are invited to participate in the 30th annual Alumni Mile this weekend at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.

“This event allows for our current student athletes to connect with athletes from the past,” said Brian Medigovich, BHSU’s director of track and field and cross country coach. “The support from the Stadium Sports Grill helps make this event possible.”

