BHSU’s Xiomara Robinson earns All-American status

SAINT LEO, Fla. — Black Hills State University cross country runner Xiomara Robinson competed in the NCAA DII Cross Country National Championships Saturday, in Saint Leo, Fla.
Robinson took the course at 6:30 a.m. and ran a time of 21:13.5 6K, which earned her 22nd out of 250 NCAA DII student-athletes.
Robinson’s 22nd place finish earned her All-American status.
“I am so proud of Xio,” said Brian Medigovich, BHSU’s head cross country coach. “Xio ran a great race and fought the entire way through a difficult course.”
Robinson earned her career best 6K time at the NCAA DII South Central Region Cross Country Championships in Lubbock, Texas, where she completed a 6K in 21:03.9 which helped her earn a bid to the NCAA DII National Championship race.
This was Robinson’s second outing at an NCAA DII National Championship cross country meet, with her first outing coming her freshman year, 2018, where she earned a 138th place finish among racers competing with the Black Hills State women’s cross country team.
That year both Yellow Jacket cross country teams earned team bids to the National Championship.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.