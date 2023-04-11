BHSU’s Tietjen cracks RMAC top-10 at USD Early Bird Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BHSU Sports InformationVERMILLION — Black Hills State track and field team concluded their performance at the USD Early Bird on Saturday in Vermillion.They saw five personal best performances at the meet, including an RMAC top-ten performance from Kendall Tietjen. In the 400-meter hurdles, Tietjen posted a new personal best time after clocking out with a tome of 1:06.56.Tietjen’s 400-meter hurdle time is now a top-ten RMAC performance in the category and is also a top-25 performance in the NCAA DII South Central Region.MENDistanceAt the men’s 800m run, Mason Swingholm tallied another Yellow Jacket personal best with a 1:58.41 performanceJumpsIn the men’s triple jump, Mario Guerrero posted a top-ten finish with his sixth-place, 13.69m jump that also made for a new personal best.DecathlonConor McGraw competed in the men’s decathlon events this weekend, and held three top-three finishes in the events.In the 100-meter dash, McGraw timed out in 11.19 seconds for a second-place mark, while running a time of 50.97 in the 400-meter dash for third place.In the throws, McGraw posted a 39.11-meter discus throw that also placed him third.WOMENSprints/HurdlesBreanne Fuller held two top-10 finishes over the weekend, 100-meter dash, while placing eighth with a 24.74 in the 200-meter dash.ThrowsHanah Sullivan posted two personal best performances during the weekend, launching a 42.43-meter hammer throw, and a 12.23-meter shot put.UP NEXTThe Yellow Jackets look ahead to the UCM Outdoor Mule Relays Friday, in Warrenburg, M0.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Music Games And Toys Radio Broadcasting × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRogers steps down as Digger basketball coachLudlow man now charged with murderSpearfish man sentenced for attempted receipt of child pornographyNewell prom: A night to rememberThe U.S. Still Calls the Shots Over OPEC, But Few Know WhySandra ‘Sandy’ F HansenMan sentenced in casino theft case Serenity Dennard disappearance - 2019 mystery still causing miseryGooch named Academic All-AmericanDeadwood Commission candidates Images CommentedLil Nas X says sorry to trans community over transitioning joke (1)Sandra ‘Sandy’ F Hansen (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
