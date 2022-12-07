BHSU’s Scott named RMAC Week Four Offensive Player of the Week Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office.Scott nearly averaged a double-double over the Yellow Jackets’ three games this past week, totaling 71 points and 27 rebounds, as well as a pair of rebounds, a block, and a steal.His big weekend helped Black Hills State out to an historic 8-0 start to the season, capped by his 28-point, 14-rebound performance to take down UC-Colorado Springs, 87-79 Saturday. In the RMAC, Scott ranks second in the conference in total points with 174, points per game (21.8) and field goals made (59).He is also ranks fifth in the conference with 8.5 rebounds per game.This is Scott’s second Player of the Week honor this year, and ninth of this career.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joel Scott Rebound Sport Basketball Conference Black Hills Player Week Double-double × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesResidents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFRDaniel DeichertBH Roundup wins rodeo of the year againBF XC runner Sawyer Clarkson signs to run for Gonzaga19 SHS students inducted into National Honor SocietyRayco Development ready to break ground on Deadwood apartmentsDriver licensing exam station moves to Industrial Dr.Spearfish volleyball trending upwardSD hires missing Indigenous, trafficking coordinators Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.