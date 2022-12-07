Scott_Joel.jpg
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball senior Joel Scott was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office.

Scott nearly averaged a double-double over the Yellow Jackets’ three games this past week, totaling 71 points and 27 rebounds, as well as a pair of rebounds, a block, and a steal.

