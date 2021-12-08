BHSU’s Scott named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State men’s basketball junior, Joel Scott, was named week four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Offensive Player of the Week, Tuesday afternoon, in a press release from the RMAC office.
Scott had an historic weekend, scoring a school-record 50 points on Friday vs. Western, in Spearfish.
He ended the weekend with a 26-point performance on Saturday to lead BHSU to a 2-0 start to RMAC play.
Scott is currently averaging 23.7 points per game, leading the conference, and he is also averaging 10.9 rebounds per game.
On Friday night, he recorded his fifth double-double of the season and finished the weekend with a two-game total of 76 points and 18 rebounds.
This is Scott’s second Player of the Week honor this season.
He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.
