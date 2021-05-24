BHSU’S Sawvell earns bid to 2021 NCAA DII Championships

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State track and field will be sending Kyla Sawvell to compete in the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships, May 27-29, in Allendale, Mich.
Sawvell provisionally qualified in three events this season and earned a place to compete at outdoor nationals in both the women’s hammer throw and the women’s shot put.
Black Hills State had six athletes earn provisionally qualifying marks in nine events throughout the 2021 outdoor season.
For the men Keith Osowski earned provisional marks in both the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:46.00 and the steeplechase with a time of 8:55.30.
The women had five athletes earn provisional marks with Hannah Hendrick and Whitney Scott both earning provisional marks in the pole vault, Ruby Lindquist and Xiomara Robinson both earned provisional marks in the 1500-meter run, and Kyla Sawvell earned provisional marks in discus, shot put, and hammer throw.
Hendricks earned a mark of 3.90-meters (12’ 9.5”) in the pole vault, Scott earned a mark of 3.74-meters (12’3.25”) in the pole vault, while Lindquist finished the 1,500-meter run in 4:29.64.
Robinson earned a time of 4:31.43 in the 1500-meter run. Sawvell earned a mark of 45.83-meters (150’ 4”) in the discus, 14.89-meters (48’ 10.25”) in the shot put, and 58.41-meters (1941’ 8”) in the hammer throw.
The Black Hills State track and field team also had two school records broken this season with Breanne Fuller breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash multiple times, and Ruby Lindquist and Xiomara Robinson both breaking the school record in the 1500-meter dash.
The school record in the women’s 100-m eter dash now stands at 11.91 held by Fuller, while the women’s 1,500-meter run record now stands at 4:34.29 held by Lindquist.
The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place May 27- 29 in Allendale, Michigan. Sawvell will compete in the hammer throw Thursday, May 27 at 3:10 p.m.
She will compete in the shot put on Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m.
Sawvell was named Athlete of the Meet at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship before being named outdoor track and field Women’s Field Athlete of the Year by the RMAC.
