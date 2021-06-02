BHSU’s Sawvell earns All American honors in shot put

SPEARFISH — Day three of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships saturday in Kingsville, Texas, brought more success for Black Hills State, as Kyla Sawvell earned second place and All American Status in the shot put.
Sawvell started out the day earning a career best mark in the shot put of 15.53-meters (50’ 11.5”) on her second throw of the day.
This throw would be good enough to earn her first place in her flight and a spot in the finals.
“All six of Kyla’s throws were further than her previous personal record coming into this meet,” said Seth Mischke, BHSU’s head track and field coach. “It was a great effort. She put together a great series of throws and had a great finish to her 2021 track and field season.”
Sawvell would only be surpassed by one other athlete landing her a second-place finish at the championships.
