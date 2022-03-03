BHSU’s Ryan Thompson named RMAC Coach of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University men’s basketball head coach Ryan Thompson was nabbed as the 2021-22 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Wednesday morning.
“It’s a great honor, but these awards goes to the teams that win. We won the conference, obviously our players had a lot to do with it, and deserve a lot of credit for this award,” said Thompson. “I have a great coaching staff in place, with Kyle Lawson, Wyatt Krogman, and Mike Gibbs. They have as much to this as I do, so this is a team award through our performance on the court with winning the league. These awards go not only to the head coach, but the entire staff.”
Thompson has now been named top coach in the RMAC two of the last three seasons, and twice in his four years leading the Yellow Jackets.
This season Thompson has led the Yellow Jackets to an overall record of 20-7, and 17-4 in the conference as the team now gears up for the RMAC Shootout semifinals for their second straight year, after defeating New Mexico Highlands, 102-76, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets basketball program is in a good place right now.
“I think it’s a credit to where our program is at. We’ve won the conference two out of the last three years, and a lot goes into that. There’s a great administration here, great support through our boosters and supporters, who make this possible,” Thompson said.
He added, “We’ve got some talented recruits in here, and they’ve bought inn to our vision, and they’ve went out and performed at a real high level not only this year, bot over the last three or four years.”
Black Hills State has received receiving votes in the national polls for the first time in its history.
The Yellow Jackets have received votes on national NCAA MBB Polls four times, most recently receiving six votes on the NABC Coaches Poll on Feb. 27 after receiving one vote on the NABC Coaches Poll on Feb. 21, four votes on the Jan. 31 D2SIDA poll, and two votes on the Jan. 2 NABC Coaches Poll.
Thompson said it will be special to win both the RMAC conference and tournament titles.
Our focus is on continuing to play. It’s tournament time, and we’re not banking on getting a at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. Our mindset is that we have to win this RMAC Tournament to continue to play,” said Thompson. It would be a program first. We’ve never won an RMAC Tournament, we’ve never went to the NCAA Tournament, so we are really motivated to do something that our program has never done before. Being able to do it on our home court would be a real special experience for everyone in our program.”
Thompson said the home fans have made a difference in games this year.
“”It’s just special to play in front of a great atmosphere at home. We had a great crowd Tuesday night, and they really impacted the game,” said Thompson. “I think for basketball fans in Spearfish and the surrounding area, this is a great opportunity to go see college basketball played at a high level for the best RMAC teams that are remaining in the RMAC Tournament, and it’s a great opportunity to go out and watch great basketball, and support our team. We really feed off the energy and the support our team has been given all year.”
In his four years as the yellow Jackets head coach, Thompson has led BHSU to the RMAC Tournament all four years, and he has a record of 69-34 for a .670 winning percentage.
Black Hills State will host the semifinals and finals of the RMAC Shootout Tournament Friday and Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
Regis and Colorado Mesa play at 5 p.m., with Black Hills State facing UC-Colorado Springs at 7:30 p.m.
The winners from each game will advance to play each other at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the RMAC Championship.
Before the 5 p.m. game semifinal game on Friday, the RMAC will present their conference awards on the court.
This will include the Summit Award, Academic Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Regular Season Champion Plaque.
