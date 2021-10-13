BHSU’s rodeo team wraps up fall season

DICKINSON, N.D. — Black Hills State rodeo traveled to Dickinson State University to compete in a double header on Sept. 30-Oct. 2, wrapping up the team’s fall season.
Rodeo One
Women
The women’s team finished in third at the conclusion of the first rodeo.
In the goat tying, Cashae McGee placed second with a time of 7.2 seconds. Following her was Karli Verhulst with a 7.7 in fourth, Chanci Kraft placed sixth with an 8.4, and Jaicee Williams placed seventh with an 8.5.
Meza Ham snagged second place in the breakaway with a 2.6 second run. Samantha Hubert earned sixth with a 3.0 and Tayla Thorstenson earned seventh with a 3.1.
Jaycie Rau earned fourth place in the barrel racing with a 17.69 with Emilee Pauley close behind in fifth with a 17.75. Sydney Maher placed eighth with a 17.84. Riley Donnelly placed fourth in the team roping with a 10.8.
Men
The men also finished the rodeo in third place. Austin Madison placed seventh in the steer wrestling with a 5.8 second run.
In the tie-down, Madison earned second place with a 10.3. Close behind was Riley Staton in third with an 11.4.
Rodeo Two
Women
The women wrapped up the final rodeo of the season in fourth place.
Leading the way was Donnelly winning the breakaway roping with a 5.3 on two. Also placing was Williams in third with a 15.8 on two and Thorstenson placed fifth with a 2.3 on one. Placing fifth in the long go was Sydney Fuerst with a 2.8.
In the goat tying, Verhulst finished in sixth with a 16.8 on two. Placing in the long go was Savana Johnston in second with a 7.6, Pauley placed fifth with a 7.7, and Tatum Carey placed seventh with a 7.9.
Pauley earned fourth place in the barrel racing with a 35.55 on two runs. Close behind was McGee in fifth with a 35.61 on two and Sydney Theobald in seventh with a 36.51 on two.
Men
The men’s team also finished the rodeo in fourth place with Madison leading the way, placing third in the tie-down roping with a 21.9 on two. Clayton Backhaus placed third in the long go with a 11.4 second run.
Madison also placed sixth in the steer wrestling with a 15.4 on two.
Backhaus earned third place in the team roping with a 22.4 on two runs. Donnelly placed ninth in the long go with a 17.6 second run.
Season-End Standings
After the fall season, the Women’s Team sits in first place, and the men’s team sits in fifth.
In the men’s all-around, Madison sits in fourth while Staton sits fifth. In the tie-down roping, Madison is fourth with Staton close behind in sixth.
Madison also sits fourth in the steer wrestling.
For the heading side in team roping, Backhaus sits third, Donnelly sits in seventh, and Johnston sits 13th.
On the heeling side, Staton sits first, and Collin Palmer sits 14th.
Placing in the barrel racing is Maher in fourth, Pauley in seventh, Theobald in ninth, Tessa Caspers in 11th, McGee in 13th, and Brooklyn Hanson in 14th.
In breakaway, Hanson is in second, Thorstenson is in sixth, Kassidy Caspers and Williams are tied for seventh, Donnelly and Hubert sit ninth, Tessa Caspers is in 12th, and Ham sits 14th.
McGee sits third in the goat tying followed by Pauley in fifth, Verhulst in sixth, Donnelly in 10th, and Madi Moody in 14th. BHSU’s rodeo team wraps up fall season
