BHSU’s Osowski, Robinson named CoSIDA Academic All-District

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Black Hills State junior Keith Osowski and sophomore Xiomara Robinson were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 6 Track and Field/Cross Country Team in a press release July 15.
Osowski, a junior, is a Kodiak, Alaska native, and has accumulated a 3.86 GPA in chemistry.
Additionally, he was named Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the 1,500-meter run during the 2021 outdoor season, and RMAC Honor Roll in both the 2020-21 indoor and outdoor.
During the cross country season, he placed first at the Gage McSpadden Memorial with a time of 26 minutes 42.58 seconds, and later placed 44th at the RMAC Cross Country Championships with a time of 26:21.6.
In the track season, he finished fifth in the distance medley relay and ninth in the mile at the RMAC indoor championships.
At the outdoor conference championships, he placed sixth in the 1,500-meter run, seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and 10th in the 4x400-meter relay while provisionally qualifying in the 1,500-meter run (3 minutes 46.00 seconds) and 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:55.30).
Robinson, a sophomore from Sheridan Wyo., is a biology major with a 3.73 GPA.
This season she broke school records in the 3K run (9 minutes 53.01 seconds), distance medley relay (11:54.43), and 1,500 run (4:31.43). She was also named to each the 2020-21 Indoor and Outdoor RMAC Academic Honor Roll.
In the cross country season, she placed first at the Gage McSpadden Memorial with a time of 23 minutes 51.64 seconds and then 14th at the RMAC Cross Country Championships with a time of 22:28.3.
During the track season, she ran provisional marks in the indoor season in each the mile, 5k, 3k, and distance medley relay.
She would go on to compete at NCAA Indoor Nationals, running a career-best 4 minutes 55.66 seconds in the mile, and also ran on the distance medley relay.
Osowski and Robinson will each advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late May.
Selections to the Academic All-District 6 Track & Field/Cross Country Teams were based upon a vote of sports information directors in both the Lone Star Conference and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Candidates must be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing, a starter or key reserve on the team and carry at least a 3.3 GPA.
The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions - NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and the NAIA.
