BHSU’s Mathilde Bernard tops collegiate triathlon finishers in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — The Black Hills State women’s triathlon had nine finishers at Saturday’s Southern Hills Triathlon, led by Mathilde Bernard who placed first among collegiate runners, and second overall.
“Being only two weeks into our season, this race was a good indicator of where our athletes’ abilities lie and where we will be focusing for further development,” said Connie Feist, BHSU’s triathlon head coach. “We are looking forward to a solid block of training now prior to our next contest on Oct. 16.”
The event is the National qualifier in Smith Mountain Lake, Va.
Three NCAA DII teams were represented at the event, including Colorado Mesa, MSU Billings and BHSU. CMU finished first with 14 points, followed by BHSU (41 points), and then MSU-Billings in third.
Mathilde won the race as top overall female with a time of 1:04:49, and finished second overall among 96 competitors which included both males and females.
Final placings among the NCAA DII group are below:
Place Name Time
1st Mathilde Bernard 1:04:49
9th Myna Buckley 1:09:29
11th Abigail Croasdell 1:10:36
12th Sydney Gasper 1:10:36
13th Natalie Moose 1:11:13
15th Madelynn Potter 1:13:03
17th Cassidy Teeslink 1:13:23
18th Hannah Hirschi 1:14:06
22nd Kennedy Teeslink 1:20:07
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.