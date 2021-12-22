BHSU’s Joel Scott wins third-straight RMAC Player of the Week honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University men’s basketball Joel Scott was named the week six RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, in a press release from the RMAC office, Monday afternoon.
Scott was everywhere on the court this weekend, helping lead the Yellow Jackets to two big confrerencewins, to put them at 6-0 in RMAC play.
The 6’7” junior forward totaled 63 points and 20 rebounds on the weekend, going 21-of-27 from the field for a .77.8 shooting percentage.
On Saturday, Scott recorded his eighth double-double of the season in the team’s 91-69 win over New Mexico Highlands University, as he finished with 38 points and 15 rebounds.
Then on Sunday, he totaled 25 points and five rebounds in the team’s 92-77 victory over UC-Colorado Springs.
Defensively, he totaled 18 defensive boards, two steals and three blocked shots, and helped the Yellow Jackets hold two strong offensive teams to well below their scoring averages.
On Saturday night, Scott totaled 13 defensive rebounds, three blocks and a steal to hold New Mexico Highlands,, who averaged 90.4 points per game entering the weekend, to 69 points.
On Sunday he tallied five defensive rebounds and a steal, holding UC-CS to 77 points while they were averaging 87.7 per game entering the weekend.
This is Scott’s third straight Player of the Week honor, and his fourth this season.
He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season, and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.
