BHSU’s Joel Scott named RMAC men’s basketball Player of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University men’s basketball program had three student-athletes honored by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Wednesday morning for their performance on the basketball court this season.
Joel Scott was honored as the top player in the conference with the title of 2021-22 RMAC Player of the Year.
In addition to being named Player of the Year, Scott was also named All-RMAC First Team.
Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa were also honored by the league, both being named All-RMAC Second Team for their incredible season.
Joel Scott
Scott was the biggest threat in the RMAC this season, averaging 22.8 points per game and scoring 593 points in the regular season, both best in the league.
While being the top offensive player in the RMAC, Scott also finished the regular season leading the nation in defensive rebounding, averaging 8.92 per game, as he ranks top-10 in six statistical categories.
1st — Defensive Rebounds Per Game (8.92)
4th — Double-Doubles (17)
7th — Total Rebounds (281)
8th — Total Points (593)
9th — Points Per Game (22.8)
9th — Field Goals Made (218)
Additionally, the junior leads the RMAC in four different statistical categories and is top-3 in 12 categories.
Sindou Cisse
In his second year at BHSU, Cisse has been one of the big playmakers in the Yellow Jacket offense.
He concluded the regular season with 343 points and a 57.3 shooting percentage (fourth in the RMAC) to go along with 126 rebounds.
The senior scored his 500th career point while scoring a career-best 26 points twice this season before topping that total with 29 points in the team's quarterfinal win over NMHU on Tuesday.
Adam Moussa
Now in his sophomore season, Moussa built upon his strong freshman campaign last year to now be a threat on both ends of the court for the Yellow Jackets. He scored 376 points, surpassing the 500 career point mark, this season to go along with 121 rebounds, 117 assists and 42 steals. Moussaís 117 assists and 4.5 assists per game were best in the RMAC.
Defensively, his steals per game (1.6) ranked seventh in the RMAC, and total steals (42) ranked eighth.
Moussa tallied three double-doubles on the year, and scored a career-high 32 points at Western Colorado this season. He also grabbed a career-best 11 boards on two separate occasions during the campaign.
