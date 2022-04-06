BHSU’s Joel Scott 2022 Bevo Francis Award finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball junior Joel Scott has been named a 2022 Bevo Francis Award finalist.
The 2022 Bevo Francis Award Finalist List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.
Scott has also been named NABC All-American and All-Region, RMAC Player of the Year, First Team All-RMAC, D2CCA First Team All-Region, NCAA Elite Eight All-Tournament Team, NCAA South Central All-Tournament team and MVP, RMAC Tournament MVP, RMAC All-Tournament First Team, and was named Player of the Week in the conference seven times during the year.
Scott was the biggest threat in the RMAC this season, finishing the season averaging 23.1 points per game as the team advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA DII Tournament.
Joel Scott was a big piece of the team’s success, breaking several school records over the course of the season.
Scott became the BHSU single-season record holder for total points (787), total rebounds (362) and field goals made (291).
He also broke the school record for points scored in a game, scoring 50 against Western Colorado this season.
Scott currently sits at 1,652 career points, 529 points away from breaking the BHSU all-time scoring record of 2,180 held by Kim Templeton (1972-76).
While being the top offensive player in the RMAC, Scott also finished the regular season leading the nation in defensive rebounding, averaging 8.79 per game, and ranked top-6 in nine statistical categories:
1st - Defensive Rebounds Per Game (8.79)
2nd - Total Points (787)
2nd - Total Rebounds (362)
2nd - Field Goals Made (291)
3rd - Points Per Game (23.1)
3rd - Double-Doubles (21)
4th - Free Throw Attempts (231)
4th - Total Minutes (1,229)
6th - Free Throws Made (169)
Additionally, Scott led the RMAC in eleven different statistical categories and top-3 in 15 categories.
The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.
This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.
2022 marks the sixth year of the Bevo Francis Award, after the award was not presented in 2021. The previous winner was Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan University in 2020.
The Bevo Francis Award winner will be crowned on April 4.
2022 Bevo Francis Award FInalists
Buzz Anthony — Randolph-Macon
Myles Burns — Loyola (LA)
Jack Davidson -— Wabash
Alex Gross - Olivet — Nazarene
Trevor Hudgins — NW Missouri State
Joel Scott — Black Hills State
Sekou Sylla — Nova Southeastern
Ryan Turell — Yeshiva
Zach Wrightsil — Loyola (LA)
