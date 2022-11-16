BHSU Sports Information
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s volleyball team had two athletes named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention team by the league office Wednesday afternoon.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 4:24 pm
Madison Hoopman and Haedyn Rhoades received the conference nod for the second straight year for their efforts on the court this season.
Madison Hoopman — Senior — Outside Hitter
The outside hitter from Douglas, Wyoming is the second Yellow Jacket volleyball player to be named 2022 All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Hoopman finished the 2022 season ranked eighth in the RMAC in kills as she totaled 284 kills and averaged 3.23 kills/set, leading her team with a .221 clip on the season.
Hoopman recorded her season-high in kills on the final regular season game against Chadron State, leading her team with 21 kills to beat the Eagles 3-2 after a seven-point comeback in the fifth set.
Hoopman, who holds a 3.3 GPA this semester, also received All-Academic honors this season as she was
named to the RMAC Honor Roll along with five of her teammates.
Haedyn Rhoades — Junior — Libero
Rhoades, who received the All-RMAC Honorable Mention last year, played and started in all 97 sets (26 matches) of volleyball for BHSU this season.
Upon completion of the 2022 season, Rhoades led the conference with 501 total digs this season, averaging 5.16/set.
Her season was highlighted with a broken career milestone as she recorded her 1500th career dig during the 2022 campaign. She recorded a season-high 34 kills against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Sept. 4.
The junior out of Douglas, Wyoming was also named RMAC First Team All-Academic this season for her efforts in the classroom as she holds a 3.94 GPA.
